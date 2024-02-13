Amalgamated Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 304,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,758. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.86.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.