Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 23,644.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.