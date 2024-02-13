Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,573,000 after buying an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $129.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

