Amalgamated Bank Sells 544 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,257,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 244.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.97 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

