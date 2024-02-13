AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $326.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $306.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $310.03 on Monday. AON has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average is $318.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in AON by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in AON by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in AON by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

