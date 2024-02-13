Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of APOG opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

