Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $406.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.94 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

