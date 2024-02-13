Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,713 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.