Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

