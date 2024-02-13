Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.