Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,039 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

