Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,109 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.