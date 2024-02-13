Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,109 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
