Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

