Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.