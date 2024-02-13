Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

