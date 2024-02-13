Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

