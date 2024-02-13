Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.