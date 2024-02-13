Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 763,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 208,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,200,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

