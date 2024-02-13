Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

