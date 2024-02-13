Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 797.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

