Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

