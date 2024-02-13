Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.