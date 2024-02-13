Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

