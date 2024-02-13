Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $321.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,354.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

