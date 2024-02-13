Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GRMN opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

