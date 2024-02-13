Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Trimmed by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $292.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

