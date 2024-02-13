Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Atkore worth $80,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP grew its position in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

