Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,006.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.