Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.