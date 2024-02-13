Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $218,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in MSCI by 24.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $593,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

