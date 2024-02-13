Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

MCI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.