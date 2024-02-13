Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.