AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,857.12.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,704.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,665.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,588.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

