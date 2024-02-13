Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

