Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.