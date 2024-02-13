Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BIIB opened at $244.74 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.31. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.