BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

