Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 6,488 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

