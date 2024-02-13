Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.