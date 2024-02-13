Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 265 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

