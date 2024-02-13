Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

