Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

