Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.