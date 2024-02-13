Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce and MongoDB: 2 must-own tech stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Udemy stock got boosted by analysts, massive growth at discounts
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.