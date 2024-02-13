Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,092 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

