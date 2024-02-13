Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

