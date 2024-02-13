Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Thermon Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,515,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 356,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

