Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

