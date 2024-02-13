Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

