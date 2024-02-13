Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

