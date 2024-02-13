Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $530,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 144,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

NYSE:CACI opened at $362.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.96. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $363.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

